PML SD Public School, Sec 32 C, Chandigarh

Janamashtami was celebrated at the school. Janamashtami Pujan was organised on the school premises. Bhajan, devoted to Lord Krishna, were sung and fruits were distributed among all students and staff members. NSS Program Officers/volunteers of the school went to Chandi Kusht Aashram Society, Leprosy Colony, Sector 47 (Near 3 BRD gate) to distribute fruits. Tiny tots of “Petals” (a unit of PML SD Public School) came traditionally dressed as Radha and Krishna. The little ones presented a beautiful dance. Principal Monica Sharma blessed all students.