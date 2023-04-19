PML SD Public School, Sec 32-C, Chd

In an effort to incorporate healthy eating habits among students, an exercise titled "Little Chef" was conducted in the primary wing of the school. Students of Classes I and II presented healthy food in their tiffins in attractive ways. Students of Class III came up with ideas of salad decoration. Students of Classes IV & V took part in sandwich-making. Students with distinct work were presented certificates by Principal Monica Sharma.
