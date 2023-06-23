 PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chandigarh

PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chandigarh


With the aim of creating awareness about the benefits of yoga and carrying forward this year’s theme of ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, teachers and students performed various asanas under the guidance of the Yoga teacher. The Principal Monica Sharma motivated the students to practice yoga on daily basis and also highlighted the physical, mental and spiritual aspects of yoga practices.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

French man drugged wife every night, then recorded 'guests’ raping her; 51 arrested: Report

2
Nation

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

3
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

4
Haryana

52-year-old veterinary doctor 'shot dead' in Haryana's Kurukshetra

5
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

6
Nation

Yeats' Upanishads, ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi's gifts to Biden; Lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

7
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

8
Punjab

Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as Akal Takht Jathedar

9
Nation

After uproar over Holi celebrations at Islamabad university, Pakistan PM's office asks Higher Education Commission to withdraw notification

10
Delhi

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

PM Modi’s address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations

PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations

Modi becomes the first Indian leader to address the joint se...

‘Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation’ casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress

Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note o...

India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge reach Patna for opposition meet

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge reach Patna for opposition meet

Gandhi, who is in Bihar for the first time after the state a...


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Exclusion of Darwin's theory of evolution from syllabus flayed

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Accept form of transgender category candidate: HC

Monsoon to hit region four days early on June 26

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

AAP to move SC over DERC chairman’s appointment

Will redevelop industrial areas, create 6L jobs: Kejri

Delhi L-G blames AAP for delay in hospital projects

Noida: Car owner fined Rs 34,500 for ‘stunts’ in Greater Noida

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Won't tolerate any compromise in mid-day meal quality: Kapurthala DC

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Congress for legal action against AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke in NRI’s house row in Jagraon

Major upgrade of health services underway in district

Four of carjackers’ gang nabbed

Doraha’s Ward No. 2 residents rue lack of basic civic amenities

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

BECC clinch Hot Weather Trophy

Admn sets up 24x7 flood control room

Travel firms told to submit details of files within a week

Man killed in road accident