PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chandigarh

On Diwali, students of Class VI to X displayed their artistic genius and creativity. A plethora of activities were conducted in the school in the week. Students made Toran with paper folding, Diwali lamp with waste material, wall hanging with bangles and waste material, Diwali table lamp with waste material and Diwali hanging bells with kullad glass and waste material. Principal Monica Sharma applauded and appreciated the creative talents of the students.

