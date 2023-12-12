PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chandigarh

Nidhi Dhull, a students of Class X, won the bronze medal in the World Boxing Championship held in Yerevan, Armenia. Boxing coach Pandit Shikha said Nidhi's outstanding performance reflected her dedication, hard work and relentless training from a very young age. As a disciplined and obedient student, Nidhi has not only excelled academically but has also demonstrated exceptional commitment to her athletic pursuits. The school commended Nidhi for brought glory not only to herself but also to school. "We are immensely proud of Nidhi's accomplishments on the global stage. Her success is a testament to her unwavering commitment, hard work, and the values instilled in her during her time at the school," Principal Monica Sharma said. School Chairman-cum-Manager KK Sharma congratulated and awarded Rs 11,000/ for her success.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
The decision comes after net immigration was expected to hav...
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
Himachal Pradesh: Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet today, one berth still vacant
Oath of Ministers to take place at 5 pm today
Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court
Abdullah had sought divorce from estranged wife Payal Abdull...
Sedition case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for article against PM Modi
The case is based on a complaint filed by BJP’s Yavatmal dis...