PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chandigarh

Nidhi Dhull, a students of Class X, won the bronze medal in the World Boxing Championship held in Yerevan, Armenia. Boxing coach Pandit Shikha said Nidhi's outstanding performance reflected her dedication, hard work and relentless training from a very young age. As a disciplined and obedient student, Nidhi has not only excelled academically but has also demonstrated exceptional commitment to her athletic pursuits. The school commended Nidhi for brought glory not only to herself but also to school. "We are immensely proud of Nidhi's accomplishments on the global stage. Her success is a testament to her unwavering commitment, hard work, and the values instilled in her during her time at the school," Principal Monica Sharma said. School Chairman-cum-Manager KK Sharma congratulated and awarded Rs 11,000/ for her success.