PML SD Public School, Sec-32C, Chandigarh

Students of the school were taught something innovative in May. Besides the benefits of reading books, they were made aware of the 'Parts of a book'. Students of classes I to X displayed their creativity by drawing different parts of a book. The Principal, Monica Sharma, was impressed by the creativity and artistic skills of the tiny tots.
