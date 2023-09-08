PML SD Public School, Sec 32C, Chandigarh

A prize distribution ceremony was organised at the school to felicitate the students who took part in various competitions held during gratitude week and Teej celebrations. Students were appreciated for their earnest and diligent efforts in various competitions through medals and certificates. Principal Monica Sharma motivated the students to participate actively in co-curricular activities and also told them the impact of these competitions on their over-all personality.
