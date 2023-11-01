PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated by pre-primary students of the school. Children came dressed in ethnic clothes. Some were also dressed up as Ram, Sita and Hanuman. They enjoyed activities related to Dasehra and listening the story of the festival.
