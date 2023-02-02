PML SD Public School, Sector 19-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Republic Day on the school premises. Tricolour was unfurled. Students presented patriotic poems and songs. A speech highlighting the importance of Constitution and rights of the citizens was delivered. Principal Manju Bhardwaj wished students and appreciated the participants for lovely performances. ‘Ladoos’ were distributed among students and staff.
