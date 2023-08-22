PML SD Public School, Sector 19-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. The students were filled with patriotism and love for the country. Patriotic songs, poems and cultural performances created an atmosphere of national pride. The celebration started with the unfurling of the Tricolour. Students presented an act on how Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, while fighting for the freedom of the country, were hanged to death. Principal Manju Bhardwaj appreciated the students for their performance. She reminded students of the sacrifices of great freedom fighters.