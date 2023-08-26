PML SD Public School, Sector 19-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Teej. Most of the students dressed up in different shades of green attires. Students added flavour to the day by bringing delicious food items like ghewar, maal puas, kheer, puris, etc. Folk songs, gidda, poems, etc were also presented to make the celebration more enjoyable. Boys made beautiful kites, while girls made beautiful patterns of mehndi designs. Tiny tots of kindergarten also made kites with their little hands. Some of the little hands did colouring activity. Principal Manju Bhardwaj wished students on the festival of Teej.