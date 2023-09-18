PML SD Public School, Sector 19-C, Chandigarh

On Janmashtami, students of the school made collages, paintings and decorated makhan matkis for Kanha. Through the activity, children’s divergent thinking was challenged. They made beautiful collages depicting the life of Lord Krishna. Kindergarten students came dressed as Radha and Krishna. Principal Manju Bhardwaj wished all students and told them about the significance of the occasion. Fruits as prasad were distributed among students and staff on behalf of the management.
