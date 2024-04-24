PML SD Public School, Sector 19-C, Chandigarh

To mark Earth Day, various activities were conducted in the school. Tiny tots of kindergarten did colouring activity. Little kids of classes I to IV indulged in making crowns/headbands and wall hangings on which they did drawing and wrote how they can help the ‘Mother Earth’. A speech competition in Class V and poster-making competition in Class V on the theme, ‘Save Earth’, were conducted. A quiz on Earth Day was organised for classes VII and VIII. Students of the school were made aware of the importance of celebrating Earth Day every year.

