PML SD Public School, Sector 19-C, Chandigarh

The school organised a sandwich-making competition for classes I to VIII. Students exhibited their culinary talent by making healthy, mouth-watering and delicious sandwiches using different kinds of breads, raw vegetables, cheese, etc. Efforts of students were appreciated. At the end, they relished their yummy sandwiches. Students of kindergarten also brought tempting sandwiches in their tiffin.

