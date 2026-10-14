PML SD Public School, Sector 19-C, Chandigarh holds 'Healthy Tiffin Day'

The school organised Healthy Tiffin Day to promote healthy eating habits among students. The activity urged children to bring nutritious, balanced and homemade meals to school, with particular emphasis on seasonal fruits and vegetables. Students enthusiastically displayed their healthy food choices and learnt about the importance of including fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, proteins and whole grains in their daily diets. The initiative aimed to raise awareness of healthy eating, balanced nutrition and mindful food choices, making health and wellness an enjoyable part of school life.

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