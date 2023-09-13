PML SD Public School, Sector 19, Chandigarh

Students and staff of the school paid tributes to late Pt Mohan Lal on his death anniversary. President Vikrant Sharma distributed school bags to needy students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...