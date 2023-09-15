PML SD Public School, Sector 19, Chandigarh

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in the school. Students presented cultural programme for the teachers. Class I and II students recited beautiful poems for their teachers. Students of senior classes took represent themselves as teachers and taught the junior classes. They showed their love and respect for the teachers with cards and flowers. The management distributed gifts to the staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court
The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection wi...
Another Nipah case found in Kerala's Kozhikode
With this, the total number of Nipah cases in Kozhikode has ...
5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya
11 people injured