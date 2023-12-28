PML SD Public School, Sector 19, Chandigarh

Annual Day was celebrated by students of the school. The programme commenced with the lightning of the ceremonial lamp by president of the school Vikrant Sharma, accompanied by Principal Manju Bhardwaj. A series of exotic performances followed the ‘Ganesh vandana’. Pepe dance, Charlie Chaplin dance and unforgettable Joker dance by kindergarten students was loved by all. The ebullient performers of Class IV presented aerobics. Students of classes I and II gave a message to save trees through their beautiful heart-touching performance. Theme dances on ‘Drugs’ and ‘Father’ added to the celebration. Faith and patriotism could be seen in the riveting performance by students of classes II and III. Cash prizes and merit certificate were awarded to meritorious students by the school management. An awesome bhangra performance kept the audience enthralled. Principal Manju Bhardwaj lauded the efforts of teachers and students.

