PML SD Public School, Sector 19, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Mothers's Day to honour mothers and to give a platform to students to express their feelings for their mothers by making cards and flowers. Tiny tots from kindergarten section made cards for their mothers with thoughts about their compassion and love for them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday