PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel – The Iron Man of India. NSS volunteers and other children of the school enthusiastically participated in the ‘Unity Run’ around Sector 32, Chandigarh. The main motive of the run was to promote unity and sovereignty of India among the students and all countrymen.
