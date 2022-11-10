PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school organised the annual prize distribution function of session 2021-22. Chief guest LV Sehgal was welcomed by Chairman-cum-Manager KK Sharma and Principal Monica Sharma. The function commenced with the traditional lighting of lamp, followed by a series of thematic performance ranging from the devotional ‘Ganesh Vandana’ to paying tributes to the Covid warriors. The Principal presented the annual school report highlighting the achievements of the school in scholastic and co-scholastic arenas for the academic year 2021-22. Prominent among those who attended the function were LV Sehgal, Jatinder Bhatia, Dr PK Bajaj, Manju Bhardwaj and Tejvir Singh. The cardinal feature of the ceremony was the prize distribution. The chief guest alongwith the guest of honour Neelam Sehgal appreciated the achievers in academics and sports with accolades and cash awards.