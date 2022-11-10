PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school organised the annual prize distribution function of session 2021-22. Chief guest LV Sehgal was welcomed by Chairman-cum-Manager KK Sharma and Principal Monica Sharma. The function commenced with the traditional lighting of lamp, followed by a series of thematic performance ranging from the devotional ‘Ganesh Vandana’ to paying tributes to the Covid warriors. The Principal presented the annual school report highlighting the achievements of the school in scholastic and co-scholastic arenas for the academic year 2021-22. Prominent among those who attended the function were LV Sehgal, Jatinder Bhatia, Dr PK Bajaj, Manju Bhardwaj and Tejvir Singh. The cardinal feature of the ceremony was the prize distribution. The chief guest alongwith the guest of honour Neelam Sehgal appreciated the achievers in academics and sports with accolades and cash awards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...