PML SD Public SchooL, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

Recently, a study abroad seminar by SI-UK was held for students of the school. The students participated and explored opportunities to study in foreign countries. The event provided students with an opportunity to interact with experts in the field of international education, and learn about various courses and programmes offered by universities across the globe. The speakers at the seminar shared their personal experiences of studying in foreign universities and provided valuable insights on the cultural and academic differences that the students might encounter. Overall, the seminar was a great success, as it provided the students with an array of resources, knowledge, inspiration and guidance they needed to pursue their academic goals abroad.
