PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school organised Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for teachers and students in Chandigarh. The camp provided a transformative learning experience for teachers and students, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the ever-evolving world of technology and business. The camp, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education and Wadhwani Foundation, aimed at cultivating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among educators and young minds. Participants from various educational institutions converged on NITTTR, Sector 26, Chandigarh, to engage in a series of interactive sessions. Renowned industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs served as mentors, guiding participants through interactive workshops and sharing invaluable insights gained from their own experiences. Teacher Bharti Arora expressed enthusiasm about the outcomes achieved.