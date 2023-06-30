PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school organised Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for teachers and students in Chandigarh. The camp provided a transformative learning experience for teachers and students, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the ever-evolving world of technology and business. The camp, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education and Wadhwani Foundation, aimed at cultivating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among educators and young minds. Participants from various educational institutions converged on NITTTR, Sector 26, Chandigarh, to engage in a series of interactive sessions. Renowned industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs served as mentors, guiding participants through interactive workshops and sharing invaluable insights gained from their own experiences. Teacher Bharti Arora expressed enthusiasm about the outcomes achieved.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...