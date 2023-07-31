PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

‘Library Month’ was celebrated in July at the school. Students of Class I-VIII indulged in story reading. This enhanced their reading skills immensely. While the students of Class IX and X were shown a poignant documentary on Kalpana Chawla. After that, the students solved an interesting quiz. The activity was based on the story. Principal Monica Sharma appreciated the students’ efforts.
