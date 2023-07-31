PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school organised a power-packed TEDx Talks Competition for the students of Classes IX and X. The students expressed their views and creativity on the topics, ‘Big fat Indian wedding!’, ‘Are mobile phones our new best friends?’ and ‘Should homework be banned in schools?’ The event not only aimed at sharpening students’ public speaking skills but also promoted experiential learning among them. Students showcased their exemplary talent by elaborating on their own experiences in every performance. Principal Monica Sharma and the judges were impressed by the vibrant performances of all the participants.