PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The school conducted a debate and declamation competition for students of Class VI to VIII. The aim of organising the competition was to hone the public speaking skills of the students and teach them to be articulate while expressing their thoughts and opinions. Twenty-two students participated enthusiastically and shared their views on a plethora of topics. Principal Monica Sharma and the judges applauded the hard work and dedication, which was exhibited by all students.
