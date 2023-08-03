PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated ‘sandwich day’ with tiny tots of the kindergarten wing. Students brought well-decorated, nutritious sandwiches in their tiffins. They were explained about the benefits of having salads and nutritious foods. It was a fun-filled activity.
