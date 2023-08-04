PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

‘Petals’, the primary wing of the school celebrated Environment Day. Students participated in various activities to mark the occasion. Students of Class I and II took part in sapling plantation. Class III to V students tried their hands in poster and placard making activity on the theme “Save water and save the environment”. They also took out a rally in the school to spread the message “Go green, keep the planet clean” among the children. Principal Monica Sharma encouraged students to plant saplings. The students also took a pledge to nurture the trees. The students were awarded certificates by the Principal.
