PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day with pre-primary students. A fancy dress competition was organised for the students on the theme of “Patriotism”. Students came dressed up as various freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Indira Gandhi, Bharat Mata, soldiers, Rani Luxmi Bai, Chacha Nehru and various others. They spoke few lines about their characters. It was a fun-filled day.

#Indira Gandhi