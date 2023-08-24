PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. The festivities began by unfurling of the national flag. There were various events like speeches, poem recitation and melodious patriotic songs. The school participated in “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign in continuation to last year’s Independence Day festivities. Students also planted saplings under the “Meri Mati, Mera Desh” campaign. Principal Monica Sharma advised the students to nurture their nationalistic spirit and urged them to take pride in being an Indian.
