PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The school paid tributes to Pandit Mohan Lal, former Home, Finance and Education Minister, Punjab, and founder of the institute, on his 24th death anniversary by performing a havan on its premises. Chairman-cum-Director KK Sharma, Principal, other members of the Managing Committee, teachers and students all gathered to pay tributes to the great visionary. Bhajans were also recited and the whole atmosphere was filled with the feeling of gratitude to the divine soul.