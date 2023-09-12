PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at the school. All the staff members along with Principal Monica Sharma went to PVR Central Mall to watch a thought-provoking movie, ‘OMG-2’. All the teachers enjoyed the day out thoroughly and came out with smiling faces. Later, Principal Monica Sharma along with Chairman-cum-Manager of the school KK Sharma distributed gifts to all teachers and hence made their day a memorable one.
