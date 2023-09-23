PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

Health and Hygiene Day was celebrated by students of Nursery, LKG and UKG. They were told about the importance of healthy living and how they can keep themselves hygienically fit. A PowerPoint presentation was shown to them to make the concept of health and hygiene more clear. They were given tips on how to do exercises, eating healthy food, trimming of nails, brushing techniques, washing hands, etc.
