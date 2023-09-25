PML SD Public School Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated Blue Day. It was a pleasant and a cool blue day for the tiny tots. The significance of blue colour was reiterated through a series of activities. The dress code of the day was blue. The children came dressed up in different shades and hues of blue. The children were introduced to different shades of blue. Blue — the colour of loyalty, strength, wisdom and trust — had a positive impact on tiny tots bringing in harmony and brotherhood.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas