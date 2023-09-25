PML SD Public School Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated Blue Day. It was a pleasant and a cool blue day for the tiny tots. The significance of blue colour was reiterated through a series of activities. The dress code of the day was blue. The children came dressed up in different shades and hues of blue. The children were introduced to different shades of blue. Blue — the colour of loyalty, strength, wisdom and trust — had a positive impact on tiny tots bringing in harmony and brotherhood.