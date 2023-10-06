PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

Students of Class VI to X embarked on an extraordinary cinematic adventure within ‘metaverse’. Equipped with Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, these students were transported into an immersive digital world, where they experienced a thought-provoking ‘metaverse’-themed movie like never before. The ‘metaverse’ movie experience took a significant step into the future of education by introducing students to ‘metaverse’ through a special screening of an innovative film. This unique cinematic experience combined the power of storytelling with cutting-edge VR technology, providing students with an unforgettable and educational journey.