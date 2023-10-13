PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The school organised the PTM and art exhibition “Srijan Sarita: Indigenous Toys and Gamification” on the school premises. Director, SCERT, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh, Dr Surinder Singh Dahiya presided over the exhibition as chief guest. Principal Monica Sharma escorted the chief guest along with teachers for a visit to each and every corner of the exhibition. The budding artists of the school presented a plethora of creative ideas which were appreciated by the viewers. Each subject of humanities stream was designated a corner where the subject teachers along with students put their best foot forward. Twining school Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33, Chandigarh, at their corner made the onlookers visit space through their eye-catching model. The chief guest applauded the sincere efforts of Principal Monica Sharma, subject teachers and students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM