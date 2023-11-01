PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The school organised a ‘Mad Ad’ competition for Class XI and XII. The competition was an opportunity to explore the talent of the students and provide them with the platform to bring their creativity and work on the stage. The first position was bagged by Class XI-B (Arts), second by Class XI-A2 (Commerce), and the third position by Class XI-B1 (Commerce). Principal Monica Sharma applauded the students and motivated them to showcase the best of their creative talent in the time to come.