PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The school organised a poetry recitation competition for classes VI-VIII. Students displayed their creativity and oratory skills with a plethora of beautiful and self-made props. With exquisite expression and voice modulation, they won the heart of all the judges. Principal Monica Sharma was highly appreciative and very impressed with the efforts of the participants.
