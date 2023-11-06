PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The school along with GGDSD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, organised SOHA Sustainability Exhibition “Seeds of hope and action-making the SDGS of reality” in association with Bharat Soka Gakkai. Students from Class VIII, IX, XI and XII participated in the exhibition and were made aware of sustainability goals. The exhibition motivated the students to inspire, learn, reflect, empower, act and lead. They were highly appreciated by the chief guest and visitors.

#Bharat