PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

School student Nidhi Dhull won gold medal in the Asian Boxing Championship held in Kazakhstan. She has also been selected for World Boxing Championship and will be representing India in Yerevan, Armenia from November 21, 2023 to December 5, 2023. As per boxing in charge of the school Pandit Shikha, Nidhi is fully dedicated to the sport. Principal Monica Sharma congratulated Nidhi and her in charge for their hardwork and success.