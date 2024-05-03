PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school organised a special programme to honour the Class IV employees for their tireless/endless efforts. NSS volunteers of the school organised events, such as musical chairs, and lecture, to express their gratitude towards them. The primary wing of the school bought small gifts as a token of love and respect for them. Principal Monica Sharma thanked them for their valuable services and appreciated their constant support. Gifts and refreshments were also distributed to make them feel special and wanted.

