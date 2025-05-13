DT
PT
PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, holds debate event

PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, holds debate event

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:12 AM May 13, 2025 IST
The English Club of the school conducted a debate competition for the students of Class XII. The aim of organising the competition was to hone the public speaking skills of the students and teach them to be articulate while expressing their thoughts and opinions. There were around 20 students from various streams who participated in the event with enthusiasm. The session was the kaleidoscope of opinions, thoughts and perspective that enhanced the knowledge and understanding of the topics. The first prize was bagged by Nidhi Rana (Non-Medical) and Soumya Shree Ganguly (Arts B). The second prize was won by Aksheen (Class XII A2). The third prize was secured by Harmanpreet Kaur (Arts B). Yogya (Non-Medical) and Ekamdeep Kaur (Arts A) were given consolation prizes. Principal Monica Sharma applauded the students for their efforts and encouraged them to participate in such events for developing their personalities.

