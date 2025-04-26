DT
PT
PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, organises 'langar' on founder's birth anniversary

PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, organises ‘langar’ on founder’s birth anniversary

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
The 120th birth anniversary of Late Pandit Mohan Lal, former Home and Finance Minister, Punjab, and the founder of the school, was celebrated with great devotion and fervour by the management, principal, staff and students. ‘Langar’ was organised in association with Mata Mansa Devi Temple. The ‘langar’ van was stationed outside GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and the ‘langar’ was distributed by the NSS volunteers and staff members of the school. The event lasted for 10 consecutive days. This whole event was an initiative taken by the school principal, staff and students under the guidance of KK Sharma, Chairman-cum-Manager of the institute.

