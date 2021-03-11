PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in various activities to appreciate their mothers and to enhance the bond of love between a mother and child. Students of Class VI made photo frames and Class VII students made greeting cards for their mothers. Students of Class VIII involved themselves in paper bouquet-making activity and also made collages displaying the special bond with their mothers.
