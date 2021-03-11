PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

An investiture ceremony was held for the student council of the primary and senior secondary wing. The ceremony began by welcoming the Principal, teachers and selected student prefects. They were honoured with their respective badges. Principal Monica Sharma motivated the students to strive harder with a unified zeal for the betterment of the school. She also stressed on setting priorities and aiming higher. The student council members took an oath with a promise that they would carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence.