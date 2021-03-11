PML SD Public School, Sector-32, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with great zeal. The school organised a rally for children in which everyone held the national flag in their hands. They sang patriotic songs and raised slogans. The goal of the programme was to raise awareness among the younger generation about the sacrifices made by freedom warriors and to pay respect to them.
