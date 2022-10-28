The closing ceremony and prize distribution function of the 21st Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Basketball Tournament, 12th Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Boxing Championship Boys and Second Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Boxing Championship (Girls) 2021-2022 was held at the school. KK Sharma, Chairman-cum-Manager of the school, was the chief guest. The mega event was inaugurated by school Principal Monica Sharma on October 19. The Basketball Championship was won by PML SD Public School, Sector-32, Chandigarh, in boys’ category and New Public School, Sector 18, Chandigarh, in the girls’ category. The Overall Boxing Championship (Boys & Girls) trophy was bagged by PML SD Public School, Sector-32, Chandigarh, and the runners-up trophy (Boys & Girls) was bagged by GMSSS, Sector 29, Chandigarh and GMSSS, Sector 37, Chandigarh. A total amount of Rs 2.5 lakh was awarded to the winners in the basketball and boxing tournaments this year.
