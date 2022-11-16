PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated the Children's Day with much gusto. Students of primary wing (PETALS)visited Japnese Garden situated in Sector-31 Chandigarh and enjoyed various outdoor activities and games. They were served cakes and juices.
