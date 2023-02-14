PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

The school hosted a farewell party for students of Class XII on February 9. The programme commenced with a welcome song followed by cultural items like western dance, bhangra and a number of games. The Head Girl of the school, Maanvi, gave a special speech and thanked the Principal, teachers and classmates for their guidance and support. Principal Monica Sharma in her motivational speech told students that every child is special and has special potential. She also wished them best of luck for their future endeavours. Mr Handsome and Miss Charming titles were bagged by Uday Pratap and Ashpreet, respectively. Mr Rockstar and Miss Sunshine titles were bagged by Shivansh and Aziza, respectively. The titles of Mr and Miss All Rounder were bagged by Vayu and Shivangi Mahajan. The titles of Most Studious Boy and Most Studious Girl were bagged by Dev Arora and Kashish. The party ended with a lunch.
