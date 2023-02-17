PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

The school organised an informative session on "G20 Agriculture". The UN declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet. The aim of the programme was to spread awareness on the benefits of millets. Various other schemes like the Per Drop-More Crop scheme and Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana were also discussed. Besides, information about the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was also given.